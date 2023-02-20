Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton's home game with fierce rivals Crystal Palace rearranged again due to planned rail strikes

Brighton & Hove Albion’s home Premier League clash against fierce rivals Crystal Palace has been rearranged again due to planned rail strikes.

By Matt Pole
9 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:21pm

The game at the Amex will now be kick-off on Wednesday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

The clash had been rescheduled to be played on Thursday 16, but has been moved due to the train strikes set to take place that day.

The Seagulls’ derby game with Palace was originally supposed to take place on Saturday, September 17, but was cancelled after railway workers took industrial action over pay and job security.

Solly March celebrates after scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion during the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on February 11. Picture by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A Premier League statement said: “Following a request to the Premier League Board by Brighton & Hove Albion, the club's home fixture against Crystal Palace, due to be played on Thursday 16 March, has been brought forward 24 hours to Wednesday 15 March.

“The decision follows exceptional circumstances relating to the planned industrial action on the rail network, with authorities unable to sanction the fixture to be played with no public transport available for supporters.

“The League has consulted with both clubs plus relevant stakeholders and agreed there was no other option but to rearrange the fixture.

“The Premier League apologises for the late notice and understands supporters' frustrations.”

The two teams have met once already this season. Albion and the Eagles played out a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on February 11.

