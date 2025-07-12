Brighton's huge squad transformation in full after £100m summer spend as four more prepare to check out

The Seagulls have already spent around £100m this summer as Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas, Maxim De Cuyper, Tommy Watson, Diego Coppola, Olivier Boscagli, Do-young Yun and Nils Ramming all arrived.

The significant permanent departures so far this summer has been Joao Pedro's £60m switch to Chelsea and Simon Adingra to Sunderland for £20m, while Valentin Barco made his loan to Strasbourg permanent last month in an £8.5m deal.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler admits the club need to sell more players to reduce the size of the squad.

Here's six who could soon be on their way – plus all the ins and outs so far this summer.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler will oversee a summer squad transformation

2 . Charalampos Kostoulas - in The teenage Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas signed for around £30m from Olympiacos. There is plenty of excitement around this young man and expect him to play a key role this season. Brighton have a potential superstar on their hands here. Photo: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS

3 . Stefanos Tzimas - in Another young Greek talent signed for around £22m from Nuernberg. Continues Brighton tried and tested policy of buying bright young things and giving them a chance to thrive in the Premier League. Photo: Stuart Franklin