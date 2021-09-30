Brighton's 'hugely respected' coach departs for Danish champions

Casper Ankergren spent 11 years at Albion

The 41-year-old has spent the last four years as assistant first-team goalkeeping coach.

Prior to that he was part of the squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2017, but arguably his biggest achievement was the role he played in the 2010/11 League One title win.

His last game with Albion will be this Saturday at home to Arsenal, before he returns to his homeland.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “Casper has written his name into the club’s history with what he achieved as a player and has continued to enjoy success off the pitch in his coaching role alongside Ben Roberts.

“He is hugely respected by everyone at the club and while we are sad to see him leave we are pleased that returning to Denmark will allow him to be with his family.

“He’s a great character and we will miss him, but we wish him all the best for the future and he will always be welcomed back here at the club.”

Casper joined Leeds United from Brondby and helped them win promotion from League One before signing for Albion in 2010.

He enjoyed his second League One promotion that season, keeping 20 league clean sheets.