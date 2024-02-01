Brighton's 'important' summer signing confirms exit after just six Premier League starts

Mahmoud Dahoud of Brighton & Hove Albion will join Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season

Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old German joined Albion in June last year on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund and has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Dahoud has though struggled to adapt to the Premier League and has made just six Premier League starts for the Seagulls. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who hailed Dahoud as an “important signing” when he joined last summer, has been critical of the German recently. The Italian head coach said his midfielder lacked the energy and intensity to compete in midfield and that Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Carlos Baleba and Jakub Moder were all above him the pecking order.

Technical director David Weir said, “This is a good move for Mahmoud. It will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top of the Bundesliga. We wish him well for the rest of the campaign.”