Brighton's injury list in full ahead of Aston Villa and expected return dates for Georginio Rutter, Joel Veltman and Solly March

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Aston Villa team news

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will hope for good news from the medical department ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

The Seagulls, who are seventh in the Premier League and pushing for European qualification, have struggled with injuries this term and suffered again in the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Brighton's Georginio Rutter suffered an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest

Georginio Rutter hobbled off on 75 minutes and was pictured climbing into an ambulance after the match on his way to hospital. Defender Adam Webster is also a serious concern as he sustained a hamstring issue and was replaced by Lewis Dunk just before extra time.

Here's the updated list of the walking wounded ahead of Wednesday night’s clash against Villa…

Igor Julio - hamstring: The Brazilian defender was ruled out for the season after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Amex in January.

Tariq Lamptey - ankle: The former Chelsea man faces a few weeks on the sidelines and will miss the Villa match. “Could be five weeks, four weeks or three weeks," said Hurzeler ahead of the Forest defeat. Basically, he had no clue when he's back.

Jason Steele - shoulder: The former Sunderland stopper had shoulder surgery in January and could return in three weeks.

James Milner - hamstring: The veteran midfielder started the first three matches but pulled his hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last September and has not been seen since. He has not officially been ruled out for the season but time is running out.

Ferdi Kadioglu - toe: A "small issue" to the toe quickly turned to a major problem. The Turkey international continues to recover from surgery and could yet feature again this season. Highly unlikely to be against Villa though.

Solly March - unspecified: Hurzeler declared he was fit to face Nottingham Forest but then he didn't make the squad. Weird! Hurzeler later confirmed to Sussex World that he's "injured." More detail will hopefully be given in Tuesday's press.

Joel Veltman - foot: The experienced Dutch defender has missed the last six matches but he could be an option for the Villa clash. I bumped into him after the Forest match… he seemed to be walking ok and he smiled and nodded. If that's not a positive fitness update, I don't know what is!

Mats Wieffer - unspecified: The Dutch midfielder was expected to feature against Forest but was not included in the matchday squad. His injury frustrations continue... perhaps he was being rested with Villa in mind?

Adam Webster - hamstring: It really didn't look good for the defender as he struggled in the later stages of the Forest match. Villa will surely be too soon but luckily Lewis Dunk is back from his rib injury.

Georginio - ankle: The £40m record signing seemed to twist his ankle in the Amex turf and looked in distress as he hobbled off. The 22-year-old was later seen in a protective boot and getting into an ambulance. "He will have a scan," Hurzeler confirmed.

