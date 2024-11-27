Brighton's injury list in full ahead of Southampton and expected return dates for Lewis Dunk and Ferdi Kadioglu

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Southampton

A flock of Seagulls are expected to be missing as Brighton welcome Southampton to the Amex Stadium this Friday (8pm).

Fabian Hurzeler’s men are fifth in the Premier League following their hard-fought 2-1 win at Bournemouth last time out and another win against the Saints would move Brighton to second.

Southampton have struggled since their return to the top flight and are bottom of the table with just four points from their first 12 fixtures. Russell Martin’s team have though displayed signs of improvement of late and will no doubt cause Brighton a few problems on the night.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is making progress from his calf injury

Brighton also haver a number of injuries and a suspension concern to contend with. Here’s the full list and expected return dates…

Carlos Baleba – suspension: The Cameroon midfielder will miss this one due to his two yellow cards at Bournemouth. He will return for the clash at Fulham on December 5.

Ferdi Kadioglue – toe: The Turkey international continues to struggle with a toe injury. He missed the Man City and Bournemouth wins and Southampton could also arrive too soon. December 5 at Fulham could be more likely.

Jack Hinshelwood –knee: Injured his knee against City and missed the clash against Bournemouth. Hurzeler will hope to have him back for this one – especially as Baleba is suspended.

Tariq Lamptey – calf: Just the one Premier League appearance to his name this term. The full back has been struggling with a calf issue of late but was spotted in training this week.

Adam Webster – thigh: Pulled his hamstring against Tottenham and has not been seen since. Hurzeler said he was “close” to a return ahead of Bournemouth but Southampton could also be too soon.

Lewis Dunk – calf: Suffered a calf injury in the warm-up in the 2-2 draw against Wolves and has not played since. The skipper was spotted in training this week and should be in the matchday squad to face the Saints.

James Milner – hamstring: Did his hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal and the injury has proved a real problem for the 38-year-old. Hurzeler refused to put a time scale on his return when asked last week. "It's not close," said the head coach.

Solly March – knee: Spotted training well this week ahead of Southampton but this Friday could still be too soon. The 30-year-old has been out for 13 months with an ACL injury.

Yankuba Minteh – muscular: The flying winger could be fit to return against the Saints, having been out since the 1-0 win at Newcastle.