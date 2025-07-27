Fabian Hurzeler's squad are back in the UK after a 10-day training camp in Spain, which included friendly victories against Stoke City and Las Palmas.

Brighton have two more pre-season fixtures as they face Southampton at St Mary's on August 2 and then welcome Wolfsburg to the Amex Stadium on August 9. Their first Premier League match is against Fulham at the Amex on August 16.

Brighton, who finished eighth last season, suffered badly with injuries last term and it's an area the club hope to improve.

“We all thought about that a lot. internally, we have to be very honest with each other," Hurzeler said.

“We have to figure out why we have a lower availability of players, we have to look in our eyes and take ownership for that. We all try to get the right conclusion and try to make it better together this season.”

Here’s Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates for Adam Webster, Bart Verbruggen and Solly March...

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler hopes to have far fewer injuries this term

Facundo Buonanotte - ankle The Argentine hobbled off against Las Palmas and will have a scan on his ankle. Hurzeler said: "The injury doesn't seem to be that bad, but there was no opponent near him. Hopefully, he is fine. He has performed well in training and in games, so let's see how the situation develops."

Solly March - Knee The winger celebrated his 31st birthday last week but remains a little way off full fitness. He is looking at more than two weeks before he starts training with the first team group and is unlikely to be fit for the start of the new campaign on August 16.