Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates for James Milner, Brajan Gruda and Matt O'Riley

Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of injury concerns ahead of their Premier League trip to Chelsea this Saturday

In recent years the trip to Chelsea has become a key fixture for many Brighton fans. The clubs have conducted plenty of business in the last few transfer windows, with most leaving the south coast and heading for West London.

Chelsea have paid huge transfer fees for the likes of Marc Cucurella (£63m), Moises Caicedo (£112m) and Rob Sanchez (£25m), while Albion’s former boss Graham Potter and his backroom team left for Stamford Bridge for a combined fee of around £25m for a “long-term” project and lasted less than a season. Brighton have also seen a number of their recruitment and scouting team head to Chelsea.

It has not all been one-way however as Brighton signed Billy Gilmour – who has since left for Napoli – for around £7m and flying full back Tariq Lamptey joined in 2020 for £3m. There was also defender Levi Colwill who impressed on a season loan at the Amex Stadium and has since established himself in the Chelsea first team under Enzo Maresca this term. The two clubs also enjoyed a tussle in transfer market this summer as Chelsea gazumped Brighton as they made a late £30m swoop for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Seagulls had been chasing the former Leicester man for the past two transfer windows, but missed out at the last moment.

James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion receives medical treatment during the 1-1 draw at Arsenal

It all helps to sprinkle extra spice on a fixture between two Premier League clubs who operate in contrasting ways. Fifth placed Chelsea have looked decent in spells this season and last time out they impressed with a 3-0 victory at West Ham.

Brighton, who remain unbeaten under their new head coach Fabian Hurzeler, are seventh in the table but have drawn their last three matches – away at Arsenal, followed by two frustrating home draws to Ipswich and Nottingham Forest.

Here’s the latest injury news and expected return dates for Brighton’s walking wounded ahead of Saturday’s showdown at the Bridge…

Brajan Gruda - out. The £25m signing from Mainz is yet to feature and has been out with an unspecified injury. The attacking midfielder is set to available next month.

James Milner - out. The former Liverpool man injured his hamstring at Arsenal. He has so far missed the draws against Ipswich and Nottingham Forest and is also expected to miss the Chelsea game. Newcastle away on October 19 could be a possible return date.

Matt O'Riley - out. The unfortunate £25m summer arrival from Celtic underwent ankle surgery last month and the midfielder is expected to return around Christmas time.

Solly March - out. The winger continues his rehab from a serious ACL injury sustained last season at Manchester City and is hoping to be back in around four weeks.

Yasin Ayari - doubt. The Sweden international missed the clash against Nottingham Forest due to illness and will hope to recover in time to face Chelsea. Much will depend if he can train fully this week.

Joao Pedro - doubt. The Albion ace has been struggling with a knock of late. He looked lively from the bench against Nottingham Forest and Hurzeler will have to assess this week if the Brazilian is fit enough to play from the start at Chelsea this Saturday.