Brighton's January fixtures confirmed – including an 'awful' FA Cup draw, plus Liverpool and Everton clashes

Brighton and Hove Albion’s fixtures for January have now been confirmed following the FA Cup third round draw that was held last night at Anfield.

Brighton are currently seventh in the table as the Premier League breaks for the Qatar World Cup. Roberto De Zerbi’s men will resume their league campaign on Boxing Day as they travel to Southampton and then welcome Arsenal to the Amex Stadium Stadium on New Year’s Day. Ahead of that, they also have a Carabao Cup clash at Charlton on December 21.

The transfer window then swings open which could give the chance for De Zerbi to bolster his squad as the Italian looks to continue the club’s push for Europe.

On the pitch however it will be a tough start to 2023. On Tuesday, January 3 Brighton will travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard's Everton who are struggling at the wrong end of the table and will be fired up to get their second half of the season off to a good start.

Just four days later, Albion and their fans then face another trek north to Middlesbrough as they take on Michael Carrick's Championship team in a tricky third round of the FA Cup on January 7. Fair to say, it’s not the draw most Albion fans, players or management would have wanted!

On January 14 Brighton then have the small matter of Liverpool at Amex Stadium. De Zerbi's Brighton drew 3-3 with Jurgen Klopp's men earlier this season in De Zerbi's first match in charge, having replaced Graham Potter last September.

Next up is a trip to the King Power where they take on a revitalised Leicester team who will be keen to avenge a 5-2 loss they suffered at the Amex last September – it was a memorable match for Albion fans and also proved to be Potter's last in charge as he headed off for the riches of Chelsea.

Jan 3: Everton (a). Jan 7 FA Cup third round: Middlesbrough (a). Jan 14: Liverpool (h). Jan 21: Leicester (a).

