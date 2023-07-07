NationalWorldTV
Brighton's latest Nike away kit revealed: Kaoru Mitoma pictured at training ground in new colours

Brighton and Hove Albion will have new colours on the away trips next season
By Derren Howard
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST
Brighton's Japan international Kaoru Mitoma poses for the new kitBrighton's Japan international Kaoru Mitoma poses for the new kit
Brighton's Japan international Kaoru Mitoma poses for the new kit

Brighton and Hove Albion will return to an old classic as they revealed their new away kit for the 2023-24 campaign. Last season Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men had some memorable trips on the road last term and often did so wearing their brilliant orange away kit or the eye-catching hypa-terq – which proved popular with the fans.

This term however the Nike designed kit will turn back the clock to ten years ago with a redesign of the green and black striped away kit. The club website said: “Nike have designed an iconic refresh of the 2012/13 away kit, with bold black and green stripes with white pinstripe detailing.”

The kit is made from recycled polyester fibres and Nike's Dri-FIT technology.

Albion’s Japan international Kaoru Mitoma was selected to model the new look, which could be a sign that the impressive winger will remain at the club for the coming season.

There was however a word of warning when ordering the new kit on the Albion website. "We don't advise squad personalisation, whilst the transfer window is open.”

Mitoma was excellent last term and proved a popular figure with the fans thanks to his eye for goal and skilful displays. Mitoma’s unique talent will be vital as Albion embark on their first foray into Europe, while trying to improve on their sixth place finish in the Premier League.

More details on Albion’s new away kit are available here.

