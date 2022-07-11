Brighton's latest £270m market value compared to Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and all Premier League rivals

Graham Potter’s team squad are currently in Portugal as they get set for their Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 7.

Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Sussex World looked at player and club market values to see which end of the table each club should be competing at.

The valuations, gathered by Transfermarkt, offer an indication of the divide in wealth within the top flight.

Transfermarkt have just updated their player market values ahead of the new season, and this is where Brighton's squad value ranks alongside their rivals.

We have also highlighted each team’s most valuable player and how each team's value has either rose or fallen in the last 12 months.

Here's where every team ranks in terms of value according to the data...

1. Manchester City Current market value: £1.02bn. Market value increase since July 2021: 1.5% (£15.3m). Most valuable player: Erling Haaland (£135m).

2. Liverpool Current market value: £788.85m. Market value difference since July 2021: -5.1% (£-42.75m). Most valuable player: Mohammed Salah (£81m).

3. Tottenham Hotspur Current market value: £674.37m. Market value difference since July 2021: 12.7% (£75.87m). Most valuable player: Harry Kane (£81m).

4. Chelsea Current market value: £659.43m. Market value difference since July 2021: -23.3% (£-200.52m). Most valuable player: Mason Mount (£67.5m).