Head coach Fabian Hurzeler is in “honest” discussions with a number of Brighton stars who want to exit this summer window.

The Seagulls have been keen to trim their squad but finding the right moves for some of their players has not been easy.

“It is very important that you speak very openly and honestly with the players about the situation, “ said Hurzeler, ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Everton this Sunday.

Igor Julio of Brighton is likely to leave before the end of the transfer window... but where?

“I always say if you wear the Brighton badge, you need to accept your role. No one is bigger than the club.

“We try to be successful as a club and therefore you need to behave as an individual.

“Of course, football is a big ego sport but, for me, every time, first it’s the we, then it’s the me, so you have to accept your role.

“We try to take care of the players. Of course there are a lot of players.

“But, if you are honest with them, if you speak very open and transparent with them and give them understanding for their role, then I think you can handle it and you can take care of them.

“For sure we know there will be some players who need to go out but we can’t comment on anything that isn’t done yet.”

The summer transfer window closes on Monday, September 1, at 7pm.

Five Brighton players still looking to move

1 Igor Julio: The Brazilian defender has been spotted in training but has not featured in pre-season or the matchday squad for Albion’s opening day Premier League 1-1 draw against Fulham. The 27-year-old had been linked with Real Sociedad, Leeds United and Everton but so far a move has not materialised.

Sociedad were the the front runners, an agreement was said to be in place but interest has since cooled. Albion would hope to achieve most of the £15m they spent for Igor when they signed him from Fiorentina in 2023.

2 Facundo Buonanotte: The Argentina playmaker has looked sharp in pre-season but was not included in the matchday squad to face Fulham last Saturday. He had a mixed bag while on loan at Leicester last term and needs regular football to kick-start his career. He’s a super talented player but Hurzeler seems to prefer the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Brajan Gruda, Matt O’Riley and Georginio to operate in Buonanotte’s favoured positions.

Leeds United, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked, with Dortmund the favourites to land a £20m deal.

3 Julio Enciso: French club Strasbourg are tied into Chelsea through their BlueCo ownership and Strasbourg are said to be finalising a £15m deal with Brighton for the Paraguay ace. Enciso did not seem to fit into Brighton’s plans this term with Kaoru Mitoma, Tommy Watson, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O’Riley and Georginio all ahead of him in the pecking order.

4 Jeremy Sarmiento: The Ecuador international is likely to exit before the end of the transfer window as Brighton’s South American exodus continues. Sarmineto rejected a move to South America earlier this window, in favour of staying in Europe. Italian club Bologna are keen on the winger, who spent the last few seasons on loan in the second tier at West Brom, Ipswich Town and Burnley.

5 Abdallah Sima: The Senegal international looks to be on the move before the window closes... whether that's a loan or permanent deal remains to be seen. Norwich are the latest club to show interest in the attacker who has a guide price of £10m-plus.

The 24-year has looked sharp for Brighton in pre-season and scored in a 2-0 pre-season win against Coventry City. He almost joined Olympiacos earlier in the window as part of the £30m deal that brought Charalampos Kostoulas to Albion. Auxerre have also been credited with interest for a player who has had loans at Stoke, Rangers, Angers and Stade Brest.

