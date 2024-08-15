Brighton's massive summer spend in full – plus £28m Man United target and £40m Leeds ace still to come

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom is not messing around this summer. The Seagulls have already spent upwards of £100m this transfer window, with three new faces still set to arrive.

Brighton kick-off their Premier League campaign at Everton this Saturday and the club have clearly backed their manager Fabian Hurzeler ahead of the new season. “I'm really happy with the squad we have here and we have made some great signings. It's also our job to search if there's any player who fits our profile, to our style of play. The character of the player is very important for us. If there might be a fit, we will see what happens.”