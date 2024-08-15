Brighton's massive summer spend in full – plus £28m Man United target and £40m Leeds ace still to come

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom is not messing around this summer. The Seagulls have already spent upwards of £100m this transfer window, with three new faces still set to arrive.

Brighton kick-off their Premier League campaign at Everton this Saturday and the club have clearly backed their manager Fabian Hurzeler ahead of the new season. “I'm really happy with the squad we have here and we have made some great signings. It's also our job to search if there's any player who fits our profile, to our style of play. The character of the player is very important for us. If there might be a fit, we will see what happens.”

Here’s every signing Albion have made this summer and three more that will likely join from Leeds, Fenerbahçe and Inter Miami...

The Netherlands international midfielder arrived from Feyenoord for £25m on a five-year contract.

2. Mats Wieffer - In

The Netherlands international midfielder arrived from Feyenoord for £25m on a five-year contract. Photo: Warren Little

The 20-year-old attacker arrived from Newcastle for around £35m and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029

3. Yankuba Minteh - In

The 20-year-old attacker arrived from Newcastle for around £35m and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029 Photo: Masashi Hara

The talented young midfielder signed from IFK Gothenburg for £6m and is contracted until June 2029

4. Malick Yalcouyé - In

The talented young midfielder signed from IFK Gothenburg for £6m and is contracted until June 2029 Photo: Masashi Hara

