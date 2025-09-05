All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No sooner is he in the building, Brighton’s left back Maxim De Cuyper is already being tipped to leave.

De Cuyper, 24, has made an excellent start to his Brighton career and has started the first three matches of Albion’s Premier League campaign, against Fulham, Everton and Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belgium international joined for around £13m from Club Brugge and looks more than capable of replacing former Seagull Pervis Estupinan, who moved to AC Milan for £16m last month.

De Cuyper’s composure, skill, defensive work and his ability to link the attacking play with Kaoru Mitoma has impressed fans and brought praise from Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler.

De Cuyper, like many Brighton players, is currently away on international duty and played a starring role last night as Belgium thrashed Liechtenstein 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

De Cuyper netted the first goal for Rudi Garcia’s team and also provided an assist for Arthur Theate before he was substituted on 67 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The star performer was De Cuyper,” wrote Het Nieuwsblad, who is head of football at Ludo Vandewalle, as relayed via Sport Witness.

“Dangerous crosses, a beautiful header, an assist, even a nascent leadership role… what a tremendous positive development the 24-year-old left back has made in recent years. If this continues, Brighton will only be a stepping stone to the absolute top.”

Left back is an area that has troubled the Belgium national team for some time but another journalist La Dernière Heure wrote that the problem “no longer exists” as De Cuyper is now “undisputed.”

Remember Marc Cucurella to Chelsea?

De Cuyper’s form is a huge plus for the Seagulls and the club will not be overly concerned if transfer claims are already been made, despite him arriving just two months ago to the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may seem total madness to suggest he will be on his way “soon” but stranger things have happened. Remember a certain left back called Marc Cucurella? He signed from Getafe to Brighton in 2021 for a De Cuyper type fee and 10 months later he moved to Chelsea for £63m.

In meantime, Albion head coach Hurzeler is delighted with his new charge. "I’m very impressed, because he integrated as a person quite quickly, and that's something I don't see that often in the football business.

"He does it in a very natural way, not in an artificial way, and therefore you can see that he's immediately integrated in the team on the pitch by having good performances, by playing a good game, so therefore I'm happy for him.”

De Cuyper is set to play for Belgium in another World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on Sunday and then return to Premier League action with Brighton at Bournemouth on September 13.

For your next Albion read: Brighton new strongest starting XI and bench after summer transfer window