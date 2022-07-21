Brighton's most valuable players under the age of 23 – where Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Moisés Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento rank

Graham Potter's men kick-off the new Premier League campaign on August 7 at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's team have impressed in preseason and the opener will be a huge test for Potter's men as they look to improve on an impressive ninth placed finish last term.

Potter is always keen to give youth their chance to shine on the big stage and Albion's recent transfer policy of signing some of the best young talents from across the globe will certainly give him a chance to do that this season.

Kjell Scherpen, 22, Jan Paul Van Hecke, 22, Tariq Lamptey, 21, Kacper Kozlowski, 18, Moisés Caicedo, 20, Jeremy Sarmiento, 20, Julio Enciso, 18 and Evan Ferguson, 17, will all be hoping for minutes on the pitch.

Here's Albion's best young players ranked based on their Transfermarkt value...

1. Tariq Lamptey, 21, The former Chelsea man is a hugely exciting talent and will look to establish himself this season as one of the finest young players in the PL. Albion's most valuable under-23 at £16.2m

2. Julio Enciso, 18 Looks a cracking young player and the attacker signed earlier in the window for £8.5m. Valued at £9.9m

3. Abdallah Sima, 21, Value remains high despite an injury hit loan at Stoke. The striker is out on loan again and will look to prove is worth at Angers. Value: £7.2m

4. Kacper Kozlowski, 18, The Poland international midfielder has joined the first team squad after his loan at Union SG last term. £7.2m