Brighton's new best XI and bench with big changes after £85m summer spend
As expected Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister both left the Seagulls this summer. Caicedo went to Chelsea for £115m, while World Cup winner Mac Allister sealed his dream move to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m. Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez also left as he too went to Chelsea for around £25m. Brighton though brought well. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen signed from Anderlecht for £16m and left-sided defender Igor Julio signed from Fiorentina for around £15m.
The experience James Milner and Mo Dahoud agreed to join on free transfers, while young midfield talent Carlos Baleba came from Lille for around £25m.
Brighton also added to their attack with record signing Joao Pedro from Watford for £30m and Ansu Fati sealed a late loan move from Barcelona.
Brighton started the new season well and are sixth in the table with three wins and a loss from their first four matches of the top flight campaign.
After the international break, Brighton will resume at Manchester United on September 16. Roberto De Zerbi’s men then welcome AEK Athens to the American Express Stadium on September 21 for their first ever Europa League clash.
De Zerbi now has a strong squad to choose from and here's our thoughts on a formidable first XI and bench as they embark on their historic season.
Brighton XI: Bart Verbruggen; James Milner, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio, Pervis Estupinan; Billy Gilmour, Carlos Baleba; Ansu Fati, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson. Subs: Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross, Jan Paul van Hecke, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Solly March, Simon Adingra