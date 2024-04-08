Brighton and Hove Albion will have some major transfer decisions to the make this summer. The Seagulls have struggled of late and have slid down the table to 10th after last Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to title-chasing Arsenal. There was an obvious gulf in class between Arsenal and and Roberto De Zerbi’s team and the Brighton head coach admits the Seagulls cannot compete without their best players. Brighton have suffered injuries this term but De Zerbi – if he is still at Brighton next season – and fans will be keen to bolster their squad this summer. Here’s Brighton's new-look XI and squad if transfer gossip is true – including a £30m signing, returning loans and young stars - gallery