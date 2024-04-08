Brighton's new-look XI and squad if transfer gossip is true - including £30m signing, returning loans and young stars - gallery

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 11:53 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion will have some major transfer decisions to the make this summer. The Seagulls have struggled of late and have slid down the table to 10th after last Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to title-chasing Arsenal. There was an obvious gulf in class between Arsenal and and Roberto De Zerbi’s team and the Brighton head coach admits the Seagulls cannot compete without their best players. Brighton have suffered injuries this term but De Zerbi – if he is still at Brighton next season – and fans will be keen to bolster their squad this summer. Here’s Brighton's new-look XI and squad if transfer gossip is true – including a £30m signing, returning loans and young stars - gallery

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will be keen to bolster his squad this summer

1. SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will be keen to bolster his squad this summer Photo: Matt McNulty

The Netherlands international seems to to have established himself as De Zerbi's No 1 of late. Will be a major player next term

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Netherlands international seems to to have established himself as De Zerbi's No 1 of late. Will be a major player next term Photo: Steve Bardens

The teenager enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season before injury cut his campaign short. Has the abilty to a regular next term.

3. Jack Hinshelwood - RB

The teenager enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season before injury cut his campaign short. Has the abilty to a regular next term. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Netherlands centre back has been one of Albion's most consistent performers this term. A potential player of the year.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The Netherlands centre back has been one of Albion's most consistent performers this term. A potential player of the year. Photo: David Price

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonPremier LeagueArsenal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.