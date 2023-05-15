Albion moved up to sixth in the Premier League on 58 points, four behind fifth-placed Liverpool but Brighton do have a game in hand on the Reds. Tottenham are in seventh, one point behind the Seagulls but Spurs have played two games more. Aston Villa are eighth and Brentford, who beat West Ham 2-0 at the weekend, are ninth and still in with shout of reaching Europe. Brighton are in action once again this Thursday as they travel to third place Newcastle, swiftly followed by Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, May 21. League leaders Man City then visit on Wednesday, May 24 and De Zerbi's men finish their campaign on Sunday, May 28 at European rivals Aston Villa.