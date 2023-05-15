Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Deniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion after he scored the team's second goal during the Premier League victory at ArsenalDeniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion after he scored the team's second goal during the Premier League victory at Arsenal
Deniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion after he scored the team's second goal during the Premier League victory at Arsenal

Brighton's new predicted finish compared with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brentford, Man United and Liverpool amid charge for Europe

Brighton and Hove Albion took a huge step towards qualification for Europe with a thrilling 3-0 victory against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium

By Derren Howard
Published 15th May 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:45 BST

Goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinian sealed a deserved victory for Roberto De Zerbi’s men and all-but ended the title hopes of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Albion moved up to sixth in the Premier League on 58 points, four behind fifth-placed Liverpool but Brighton do have a game in hand on the Reds. Tottenham are in seventh, one point behind the Seagulls but Spurs have played two games more. Aston Villa are eighth and Brentford, who beat West Ham 2-0 at the weekend, are ninth and still in with shout of reaching Europe. Brighton are in action once again this Thursday as they travel to third place Newcastle, swiftly followed by Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, May 21. League leaders Man City then visit on Wednesday, May 24 and De Zerbi's men finish their campaign on Sunday, May 28 at European rivals Aston Villa.

The statistics experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and here is how the Premier League table is forecast to finish – starting from lowest to high...

Predicted Points 25, goal difference -38

1. 20th Southampton

Predicted Points 25, goal difference -38 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Predicted Points 33, goal difference -17

2. 19th Leicester

Predicted Points 33, goal difference -17 Photo: Warren Little

Predicted Points 33, goal difference -26

3. 18th Leeds

Predicted Points 33, goal difference -26 Photo: Stu Forster

Predicted Points 35, goal difference -23

4. 17th Everton

Predicted Points 35, goal difference -23 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Aston VillaBrightonMan UnitedLiverpoolEuropeArsenalNewcastleBrentford