Brighton's new predicted Premier League finish after thrashing Leicester - big change for Man United, Tottenham and Brentford
Brighton’s impressive start to the Premier League season continued as they walloped Leicester City 5-2 at the Amex Stadium – but where are Albion tipped to finish this season?
It maintains Brighton’s fourth placed position on 13 points from six matches, just ahead of Man United and below third placed Tottenham.
Man United picked up their fourth consecutive win as they triumphed 3-1 against previously unbeaten Arsenal at Old Trafford.
Antonio Conte’s Tottenham continued their flying start with three points against Fulham, while Man City surprisingly dropped two points in their 1-1 draw with Villa.
Meanwhile, Ivan Toney surely set off Gareth Southgate’s radar with his hat-trick in Brentford’s impressive 5-2 win over Leeds.
The uncapped striker is in fine form, netting five times and picking up two assists in six Premier League appearances so far this season.
Promoted Nottingham Forest surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2 againt Bournemouth.
It was a fourth defeat from six games for Forest as Gary O’Neil claimed his first win as the Cherries’ interim head coach.
The data experts at Fivethirtyeight have crunched the numbers and here’s their latest prediction on how the Premier League will look come the end of the season.
1) Manchester City
Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+61 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 60% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 95%
2) Liverpool
Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 76 (+46 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 19% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 78%
3) Tottenham Hotspur
Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 53%
4) Arsenal
Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 51%
5) Chelsea
Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 64 (+14 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 3% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 37%
6) Manchester United
Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 61 (+7 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 26% - Chances of relegation: 1%
7) Brighton & Hove Albion
Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 56 (+1 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 24%
8) Newcastle United
Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 53 (+3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10% - Chances of relegation: 5%
9) Brentford
Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 50 (0 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 7% - Chances of relegation: 7%
10) Crystal Palace
Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 10%
11) West Ham
Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 47 (-7 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 12%
12) Aston Villa
Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 46 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 15%
13) Leeds United
Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 45 (-13 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 16%
14) Southampton
Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-16 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 19%
15) Wolves
Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 43 (-12 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 21%
16) Fulham
Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 42 (-16 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 23%
17) Leicester City
Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 41 (-15 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 25%
18) Everton
Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 31%
19) AFC Bournemouth
Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 34 (-39 GD) - Chances of relegation: 52%
20) Nottingham Forest
Predicted finish: 20th - Predicted points: 32 (-37 GD) - Chances of relegation: 61%