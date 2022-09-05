Brighton's new predicted Premier League finish after thrashing Leicester - big change for Man United, Tottenham and Brentford

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter steered his team to a 5-2 Premier League win against Leicester at the Amex Stadium on Sunday

It maintains Brighton’s fourth placed position on 13 points from six matches, just ahead of Man United and below third placed Tottenham.

Man United picked up their fourth consecutive win as they triumphed 3-1 against previously unbeaten Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham continued their flying start with three points against Fulham, while Man City surprisingly dropped two points in their 1-1 draw with Villa.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney surely set off Gareth Southgate’s radar with his hat-trick in Brentford’s impressive 5-2 win over Leeds.

The uncapped striker is in fine form, netting five times and picking up two assists in six Premier League appearances so far this season.

Promoted Nottingham Forest surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2 againt Bournemouth.

It was a fourth defeat from six games for Forest as Gary O’Neil claimed his first win as the Cherries’ interim head coach.

The data experts at Fivethirtyeight have crunched the numbers and here’s their latest prediction on how the Premier League will look come the end of the season.

1) Manchester City

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+61 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 60% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 95%

2) Liverpool

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 76 (+46 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 19% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 78%

3) Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 53%

4) Arsenal

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 51%

5) Chelsea

Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 64 (+14 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 3% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 37%

6) Manchester United

Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 61 (+7 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 26% - Chances of relegation: 1%

7) Brighton & Hove Albion

Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 56 (+1 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 24%

8) Newcastle United

Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 53 (+3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10% - Chances of relegation: 5%

9) Brentford

Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 50 (0 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 7% - Chances of relegation: 7%

10) Crystal Palace

Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 10%

11) West Ham

Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 47 (-7 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 12%

12) Aston Villa

Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 46 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 15%

13) Leeds United

Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 45 (-13 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 16%

14) Southampton

Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-16 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 19%

15) Wolves

Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 43 (-12 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 2% - Chances of relegation: 21%

16) Fulham

Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 42 (-16 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 23%

17) Leicester City

Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 41 (-15 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 25%

18) Everton

Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 31%

19) AFC Bournemouth

Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 34 (-39 GD) - Chances of relegation: 52%

20) Nottingham Forest