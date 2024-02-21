Brighton and Hove Albion quickly turn their attentions to Everton this Saturday at the Amex Stadium following their 5-0 victory at Sheffield United last weekend.

The Seagulls were in fine form Bramall Lane as they moved up to seventh in the Premier League table and well in contention for a top six finish once again.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men will be full of confidence ahead of the battle with Sean Dyche’s men, who last Monday moved out of the drop zone thanks to a hard fought 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Brighton do have a few injury issues ahead of kick-off with Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) and James Milner (thigh) expected to miss out. Although the squad has been boosted in training this week with the arrival of their new £8m signing plus a potential return of a playmaker, who continues to look sharp in training following a lengthy injury.

Here’s what we spotted from the Lancing training ground this week (pictures courtesy Paul Hazlewood BHAFC)...

