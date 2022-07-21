Brighton's newest Premier League rivals complete 'most surprising signing' to baffle Newcastle and West Ham

Jessie Lingard has agreed to join newly promoted Nottingham Forest for their Premier League campaign

The 29-year-old, who left Old Trafford after his contract expired this summer, had also been linked with West Ham – where he spent half a season on loan in 2021, and Everton.

Lingard is the 11th signing made by Forest – and the most surprising – as they prepare for their first season in the top flight in 23 years.

He made 22 appearances for Manchester United last season, but only four of those were starts.

Lingard will link up at the City Ground with former Red Devils team-mate Dean Henderson, who joined on loan earlier this month.

Lingard featured on loan at Brighton in 2015. He made 15 appearances for the Seagulls and scored three times during his stint at the Amex Stadium.

Meanwhile Brighton are keen on signing Austrian midfielder international Florian Grillitsch.