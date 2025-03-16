How the race for the Champions League is shaping up

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton dented Manchester City’s Champions League hopes as they twice fought back to draw 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush were cancelled out by a superb Pervis Estupinan free-kick and Abdukodir Khusanov’s own goal as the champions endured more frustration at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nico Gonzalez hit the post as Pep Guardiola’s side chased a late winner but Brighton, who have never won away against City, had spurned their own gilt-edged chance when Carlos Baleba shot over.

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match at Manchester City

Anthony Elanga struck twice as Nottingham Forest stepped up their top-four challenge with a comfortable 4-2 win at Ipswich.

Nikola Milenkovic fired Forest into a first-half lead and Elanga scored twice before the break to put the visitors in control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jens Cajuste reduced the deficit for Ipswich before Forest regained a three-goal cushion through Jota Silva’s late effort. George Hirst completed the scoring for the home side in the closing minutes.

As it stands, Champions League qualification is set to go down to fifth place this season and seventh placed Brighton are well in the mix. Here’s the next six Premier League fixtures for Albion and their rivals:

Arsenal (second) Sunday, March 16: Chelsea (H), Tuesday, April 1: Fulham (H), Saturday, April 5: Everton (A), Saturday, April 12: Brentford (H), Sunday, April 20: Ipswich (A), Saturday, April 26: Crystal Palace (H).

Nottingham Forest (third) Tuesday, April 1: Manchester United (H), Saturday, April 5: Aston Villa (A), Saturday, April 12: Everton (H), Monday, April 21: Tottenham (A), Saturday, April 26: Brentford (H), Saturday, May 3: Crystal Palace (A).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea (fourth) Sunday, March 16: Arsenal (A), Wednesday, April 2: Tottenham (H), Saturday, April 5: Brentford (A), Saturday, April 12: Ipswich (H), Saturday, April 19: Fulham (A), Saturday, April 26: Everton (H).

Manchester City (fifth) Wednesday, April 2: Leicester (H), Saturday, April 5: Manchester United (A), Saturday, April 12: Crystal Palace (H), Saturday, April 19: Everton (A), Monday, April 28: Aston Villa (H), Saturday, May 3: Wolves (H).

Newcastle United (sixth) Wednesday, April 2: Brentford (H), Saturday, April 5: Leicester (A), Saturday, April 12: Manchester United (H), Wednesday, April 16: Crystal Palace (H), Saturday, April 19: Aston Villa (A), Saturday, April 26: Ipswich (H).

Brighton (seventh) Wednesday, April 2: Aston Villa (H), Saturday, April 5: Crystal Palace (A), Saturday, April 12: Leicester (H), Saturday, April 19: Brentford (A), Saturday, April 26: West Ham (H), Saturday, May 3: Newcastle (A).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth (eighth) Wednesday, April 2: Ipswich (H), Saturday, April 5: West Ham (A), Saturday, April 12: Fulham (H), Saturday, April 19: Crystal Palace (A), Sunday, April 27: Manchester United (H), Saturday, May 3: Arsenal (A).

Aston Villa (ninth) Tuesday, April 1: Brighton (A), Saturday, April 5: Nottingham Forest (H), Saturday, April 12: Southampton (A), Saturday, April 19: Newcastle United (H), Monday, April 28: Man City (A), Saturday, May 3: Fulham (H).

Fulham (10th) Sunday, March 16: Tottenham (H), Tuesday, April 1: Arsenal (A), Sunday, April 6: Liverpool (H), Monday, April 14: Fulham (H), Saturday, April 19: Chelsea (H), Saturday, May 3: Aston Villa (A).

For your next Albion read: 'Big issue' - Injury update for Brighton star is not good after Manchester City draw