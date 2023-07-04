Brighton's 'perfect fit' speaks out after transfer confirmation at training ground amid Man United report

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to tweak their squad as they prepare for Europa League football next season

New Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen said the style of football under Roberto De Zerbi was a huge factor in his decision to join the Seagulls.

Verbruggen, 20, signed from Anderlecht on a five-year deal for around £16m despite interest from Manchester United and Burnley.

The 6ft 4in stopper kept eight clean sheets from 17 appearances for Anderlecht last term and also featured for them in the Europa League – an experience that will stand him in good stead for Albion next term.

Bart Verbruggen signed for Brighton for around £16m despite interest from Burnley and Manchester United

Verbruggen is said to be the complete modern day keeper – tall, athletic, excellent reflexes and good with his feet – all of which are vital for De Zerbi's style of play.

"It's an amazing club with amazing people," said the former NAC Breda man to the Albion website. "I like the way they played last season, with the manager and the players they have so it is a good fit and that is why I decided to come here."

Asked if he is ready for De Zerbi's style, where the goalkeeper in instrumental in starting attacks under pressure and taking risks, he added: "Maybe I even enjoy that more than saving the ball sometimes. I feel comfortable with the ball at my feet so it is the perfect fit."

Verbruggen will be the third Dutchman pushing for a first team spot in De Zerbi’s XI alongside Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke. Veltman signed a two-year contract extension yesterday, while Van Hecke, 23, is expected to sign a new deal with Albion later this week.

Verbruggen knows van Hecke well from their time with the Netherlands under-21 and admits he was a factor in his his decision to join Albion.