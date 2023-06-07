Brighton and Hove Albion will continue to deal in the summer transfer market ahead of the new Premier League season

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi will have to rebuild his midfield for next season

The Seagulls look set to lose their star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as his move to Liverpool nears completion, while Moises Caicedo continues to be targeted by the wealthy clubs with Chelsea and Arsenal both keen on the £70m rated star. The South American midfield duo have been vital for Albion as they finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has stressed the importance of adding to the squad this transfer window and a number of players – including Liverpool and Chelsea stars – are reportedly close to signing. Brighton will need to navigate one of the best transfer windows of their recent history as they prepare for life without Mac Allister and Caicedo and also boost the squad in order to compete in the Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao. Here’s hoe De Zerbi’s starting XI could look next season.

Jason Steele - GK The former Sunderland man has taken his opportunity with both hands - literally! De Zerbi has made it clear that Steele is his No1 and Rob Sanchez looks to be on his way. Excellent shot-stopper and classy with the ball at his feet.

James Milner - RB The veteran is expected to arrive on a free transfer from Liverpool and can play right back or midfield. Will add experience and even at 37, he can still deliver on the pitch too. Will no doubt prove vital as Brighton embark on their first European adventure.

Lewis Dunk - CB The skipper remains the foundation this team is built upon and fully deserved his long overdue England call.

Levi Colwill - CB Brighton are pushing hard to sign the Chelsea left-sided centre back. Impressed during his loan spell at the Amex and the Seagulls are reportedly prepared to pay around £40m for Colwill's services on a permanent basis.

Pervis Estupinan - LB A superb first season and more than filled the void of Marc Cucurella, who left for Chelsea last year. A powerful and athletic performer and is improving all the time under De Zerbi.

Mahmoud Dahoud - M The German midfielder is expected to arrive on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund. A technically gifted player and at 27, should be approaching his peak years. A shrewd piece of business.

Billy Gilmour - M Game time was limited last season but with Caicedo and Mac Allister expected to exit, the former Chelsea man should get more minutes in the engine room. A big season awaits.

Matt O'Riley - M Another midfielder linked with Brighton. The 22-year-old Danish under-21 enjoyed a fine year under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic and is attracting interest from a number of clubs, including by all accounts Brighton.

Joao Pedro - A The £30m record signing from Watford will be keen to hit the ground running for Brighton next season. The powerful and skilful Brazilian will add an exciting dimension to De Zerbi's attack next campaign.

Evan Ferguson - A The 18-year-old enjoyed a superb first campaign in the top flight. The Ireland international looks an excellent prospect and could well be Albion's best striker since the days of Glenn Murray.