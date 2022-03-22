Brighton's perilous Premier League run-in compared to Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle and Norwich

Albion are third bottom in the Premier League form table after a dreadful run of six Premier League defeats.

Thankfully for Brighton fans they enjoyed a flying to the season which has them just about clear of the relegation danger.

Graham Potter's men are 13th in the overall league standings and are 11 points above the danger zone and it would take a strange set of results to drag Albion into the bottom three come the end of the season.

Potter however will be keen not to let the season fizzle out and will look to end the campaign on a high as the teams below them jostle for position in a desperate attempt to avoid the drop.

Newcastle are just below Albion in the table and although they have enjoyed some fine results of late the Magpies cannot afford to rest just yet.

Brentford, Leeds and Everton all remain in danger, while Watford, Burnley and Norwich are really up against it.

With a number of clubs still fighting to secure their Premier League status this term, we’ve taken a look at each of the bottom eight’s final five matches, as well as checking FiveThirtyEight’s predicted outcomes for each clash, and totting up their respective points tallies.

We’ve ranked each side’s predicted total from best to worst for those final five fixtures only to determine who is facing the trickiest run-in as the season enters the home straight.

Check out the findings below...

1. Crystal Palace Current league standing: 12 Current points tally: 34 Final five matches: Leeds, Southampton, Watford, Aston Villa, Man United. Predicted points tally: 9 Photo Sales

2. Brighton Current league standing: 13th Current points tally: 33 Final five matches: Southampton, Wolves, Man United, Leeds, West Ham Predicted points tally: 9 Photo Sales

3. Brentford Current league standing: 15th Current points tally: 30 Final five matches: Tottenham, Man United, Southampton, Everton, Leeds Predicted points tally: 6 Photo Sales

4. Newcastle United Current league standing: 14th Current points tally: 31 Final five matches: Norwich City, Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Burnley Predicted points tally: 3 Photo Sales