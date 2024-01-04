BREAKING
Brighton's predicted line-up in the FA Cup at Stoke City with eight changes and youngster's big chance

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is expected to make numerous changes as the Seagulls begin their FA Cup campaign at Stoke City.
By Derren Howard
Published 4th Jan 2024, 16:23 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:57 GMT

Albion reached the semi-finals of last year's competition but suffered a painful penalty shootout loss to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

This Saturday's third round clash at Championship outfit Stoke is expected to be an opportunity for a number of fringe players and some exciting youngsters as De Zerbi continues to juggle his injury-hit squad.

The Seagulls are currently a very respectable seventh in the Premier League and have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League, topping a tough group that featured Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens.

The FA Cup offers another shot at sliverware for the Seagulls but a trip to Stoke in January is far from an easy assignment.

Here's the players who could be entrusted with the task as De Zerbi makes plenty of changes from the starting XI that drew 0-0 with West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday night...

The £16m summer arrival is expected to start ahead of Jason Steele for this one.

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The £16m summer arrival is expected to start ahead of Jason Steele for this one.

Slotted in very nicely at full back of late and his young legs should see him go again once more at Stoke.

2. Jack Hinshelwood - RB

Slotted in very nicely at full back of late and his young legs should see him go again once more at Stoke.

The skipper should return for this FA Cup clash after serving a suspension at West Ham last Tuesday

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper should return for this FA Cup clash after serving a suspension at West Ham last Tuesday

One of Albion's best players of late and unlikely to be rested due to injury concerns to Igor and Webster

4. Jan Paul van Hecke

One of Albion's best players of late and unlikely to be rested due to injury concerns to Igor and Webster

