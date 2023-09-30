Brighton's predicted starting XI to face Aston Villa with decision made on £25m midfielder and Evan Ferguson

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach has some key decisions to make prior to the Premier League clash against Aston Villa tomorrow, 12.30pm

The Seagulls are currently third in the Premier League having won five from their first six fixtures. They arrive however having won just once in their last three in all competitions following defeats to to AEK Athens and Chelsea in the Europa League and Carabao Cup respectively.

De Zerbi has a few injury issues with Pascal Gross, James Milner and Adam Lallana all unavailable, while Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have also been fitness concerns in recent weeks. Question were also raised this week when Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati was substituted at halftime against Chelsea. On the plus side however, teenage striker Evan Ferguson is passed fit having had knee and illness concerns in recent weeks.

De Zerbi will be delighted to have Dunk back afater he missed the Carabao defeat at Stamford Bridge in midweek. "Dunk and Kaoru Mitoma are different in terms of personality and characteristics.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, hs key decisions to make ahead of Aston Villa

"For example, Pascal Gorss in midfield gives us more personality and courage and he can be important in build-up and one of the best [at] scoring goals for us. And Lewis, it is difficult to replace him. He is very important."

Here’s how Brighton could line-up for this one.

Jason Steele - GK: The experienced stopper could be back between the sticks as De Zerbi continues to rotate between Steele and Bart Verbruggen.

Joel Veltman - RB: I expect the experienced Dutchman to return at right back for this one.

Lewis Dunk - CB: De Zerbi is relieved to have his skipper back. He was patched up for Bournemouth but even at 80 per cent he remains Albion’s best defender.

Adam Webster - CB: Getting his fitness up to speed has been a challenge. One of the best when he is fully fit and forms a sound partnership with Dunk.

Pervis Estupinan - LB: The Ecuadorian plays if fit and captained the side at Chelsea in the Carabao. One of the emerging leaders of the team.

Billy Gilmour - CM: The former Chelsea man has been Albion’s best midfielder this term.

Mo Dahoud - CM: Likely to start alongside Gilmour in the absence of Pascal Gross. Carlos Baleba could be on the bench after his tough outing at Chelsea in midweek.

Solly March - RW: Has been one of Albion’s most consistent attackers this term and likely to start on the right flank.

Ansu Fati - No10: Brought off at halftime at Chelsea as precaution and the Barcelona loan man should be fit for this one.

Kaoru Mitoma - LW: The Japan international has the potential to be a match winner at Villa Park. Great to watch live and a real talent.