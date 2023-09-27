BREAKING
£25m summer signing Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion impressed from the bench against Bournemouth£25m summer signing Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion impressed from the bench against Bournemouth
Brighton’s predicted starting XI v Chelsea as £25m summer signing named and Billy Gilmour decision - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion will get their Carabao Cup campaign underway at Chelsea tonight.
By Derren Howard
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST

Roberto De Zerbi is expected to make a number of changes once more for the third round clash as he carefully manages his squad through a difficult period of fixtures.

The Seagulls are third in the Premier League and last Sunday they enjoyed a 3-1 win against Bournemouth, while this Saturday they travel to Aston Villa, who beat tonight's opponents Chelsea 1-0 last Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea could field former Brighton players Moises Caicedo, Rob Sanchez and Marc Cucurella for this one, while ex-Blues Tariq Lamptey and Billy Gilmour may line-up for the Seagulls. De Zerbi said: “He [Gilmour] is becoming one important player but their is no doubt we have to help the new players come inside. [Mo] Dahoud is improving but we have to give him match time. To understand our idea is not so easy and especially midfielders they need time.”

Here's how Albion could line-up at Stamford Bridge...

On the bench for the Bournemouth game but could return for the Carabao clash

1. Jason Steele - GK

On the bench for the Bournemouth game but could return for the Carabao clash Photo: Michael Regan

Could be a big chance for the talented youngster to shine at right back

2. Jack Hinshelwood - RB

Could be a big chance for the talented youngster to shine at right back Photo: Adam Hunger

The Netherlands man is maturing into an impressive figure at the heart of the defence

3. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The Netherlands man is maturing into an impressive figure at the heart of the defence Photo: Mike Hewitt

The £15m signing from Fiorentina could get further minutes on the pitch

4. Igor Julio - CB

The £15m signing from Fiorentina could get further minutes on the pitch Photo: Mike Hewitt

