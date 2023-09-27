Brighton’s predicted starting XI v Chelsea as £25m summer signing named and Billy Gilmour decision - gallery

The Seagulls are third in the Premier League and last Sunday they enjoyed a 3-1 win against Bournemouth, while this Saturday they travel to Aston Villa, who beat tonight's opponents Chelsea 1-0 last Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea could field former Brighton players Moises Caicedo, Rob Sanchez and Marc Cucurella for this one, while ex-Blues Tariq Lamptey and Billy Gilmour may line-up for the Seagulls. De Zerbi said: “He [Gilmour] is becoming one important player but their is no doubt we have to help the new players come inside. [Mo] Dahoud is improving but we have to give him match time. To understand our idea is not so easy and especially midfielders they need time.”