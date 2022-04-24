The Premier League season is fast approaching the final fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign as clubs begin their preparations for the summer transfer window.

Birghton & Hove Albion are looking for what would be just their second Premier League win in ten games when they host south coast rivals Southampton at the Amex today.

The Seagulls have a fairly large points gap separating them from the relegation zone but, with Burnley and Everton both also playing today, Graham Potter’s side could do with a few more to ensure their safety.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Brighton boss said: “You can say the form’s so different [home and away] and it’s hard for me to disagree with that, but like I said, a couple of penalties, a couple of nil-nils turned into wins, and all of a sudden you’ve got eight more points and you can see where that puts you in the table, and that gets you closer to the positions you’re talking about [European places].

“You have to remember as well, last year we had something like the third lowest budget in the Premier League [16th in terms of expenditure], probably haven’t changed so much this year [19th in terms of net-spend]. Sold £65 million worth of players, it’s not all negative you know!”

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

