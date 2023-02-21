Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League rivals Leeds United are set to confirm the appointment of ex-Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia as the club’s new head coach, according to multiple sources.

The Athletic and BBC Sport have reported that the Whites have turned to the 52-year-old as they look to beat the drop.

It is unclear whether the former Spain youth international will stay at Elland Road beyond the completion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds have been on the hunt for a new permanent manager following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch on February 6.

Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala has taken caretaker charge of the first team since the American’s sacking, but has failed to win any of his three games as interim manager. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at relegation rivals Everton saw the Whites drop to 19th in the table.

Gracia looks set to be named the new Leeds head coach after failed pursuits for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola.

The former Villarreal midfielder has been out of work since leaving Qatari outfit Al Sadd last June.

Gracia, who has also managed Málaga, Osasuna and Russian club Rubin Kazan, was named Watford boss in 2018.

The Spaniard steered the Hornets away from the Premier League relegation zone in 2018/19, and then lead the Hertfordshire outfit to an 11th-placed finish and a first FA Cup final in 35 years in his first full season in charge.

He was sacked in September 2019 after Watford took one point from their opening four Premier League games.

The Whites entertain basement side Southampton this Saturday in a huge game at the bottom of the Premier League.