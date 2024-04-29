Brighton's '£128,000 per week' summer signing faces swift exit after latest Roberto De Zerbi snub

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has struggled during his loan with Brighton and Hove Albion

The arrival of Ansu Fati at Brighton last summer was greeted by surprise and excitement in equal measure.

The Seagulls had just finished a record-breaking season and qualified for the Europa League by playing some of the best football in the Premier League.

Despite losing Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, optimism remained high. Roberto De Zerbi had a squad bursting with young talents like Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro, alongside his senior professionals of Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Solly March.

The Seagulls already looked ready for a maiden Europa League challenge and then last September Fati arrived on a season loan from Barcelona.

It was signing that surprised almost everyone as the then 20-year-old Spain international with a 1 billion-euro release clause landed on the south coast. Fati was previously seen as the future of Barcelona and the closest thing to replacing the irreplaceable Lionel Messi.

A knee injury, swiftly followed by hamstring injury saw his game time at the Nou Camp limited and it was decided a loan with De Zerbi and his free-flowing attacking style would work perfectly.

De Zerbi spoke lovingly about “a responsibility” to get the best from his new arrival, while Fati admitted the Italian was a huge factor in his decision.

Brighton, eager for a sprinkling of star quality and perhaps to please De Zerbi, gambled and reportedly paid Barcelona 80 per cent of Fati’s weekly wage of £160,000 – a contribution of around £128,000.

The gamble has not paid off. Fati made just three starts in the Premier League and only showed very brief glimpses of his talent in the Europa League – where he scored twice, both against Ajax.

With four matches to go this season, time is almost up on his failed move to Brighton and despite De Zerbi’s claim he would have him back next season, it’s seems highly unlikely. Where he goes from here is unknown. Fati is contracted with Barcelona until 2027 but it’s difficult to see him getting close Xavi’s first team next season.

His talent is without question: he has quick feet, he spots a pass better than most and finishes well. Brighton never saw peak Fati but the next club might. Brighton’s very own Billy Gilmour is an example as the former Chelsea man struggled on loan at Norwich and then revitalised at Albion.

Wolves have been linked with a loan move for Fati but a La Liga or Portuguese club could be more suited.

“To play in the Premier League you have to be stronger in mentality, stronger physically,” De Zerbi said. “I haven't changed my opinion about Ansu Fati. He is one of the best talents in the world for his age.”

One of the world’s best talent however remained on the bench last Sunday as injury-hit Brighton delivered a poor performance in the 3-0 loss at Bournemouth. Instead, De Zerbi opted to play a teenage debutant Mark O’Mahony.

The Seagulls, who were as high as third earlier this season, are now without a win in six matches and are down to 12th.

Their hopes of a return to Europe are over and Italian boss De Zerbi is concerned they are lacking in motivation.