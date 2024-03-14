The Seagulls are 4-0 down against the Italian giants after a painful first leg in the round of 16 at the Stadio Olimpico last week.

The odds are stacked against Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi but the Italian is keen for a better performance: “We are not a big, big team – but we are not what we showed in Rome.

“We had the same chances to score at Roma but Roma deserved to win the game. I hope we can be better physically and we play with freedom mentally."

Here's nine things we spotted from Brighton's training this week... including a possible first Europa League start for Albion's £23m summer signing. Pictures courtesy Paul Hazlewood BHAFC

1 . JAn Paul van Hecke The Dutch defender looks in good shape ahead of Roma Photo: BHAFC

2 . Talented trio Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey go through their warm-ups Photo: BHAFC

3 . Carlos Beleba Carlos Belaba and Igor are pushing to start against Roma Photo: BHAFC