Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi keeps a close eye during training this weekBrighton boss Roberto De Zerbi keeps a close eye during training this week
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi keeps a close eye during training this week

Brighton's £23m powerhouse spotted in training and pushing for first Europa League start hours before Roma clash – gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion go searching for a Europa League miracle against Roma at the Amex Stadium tonight.
By Derren Howard
Published 14th Mar 2024, 07:34 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 07:49 GMT

The Seagulls are 4-0 down against the Italian giants after a painful first leg in the round of 16 at the Stadio Olimpico last week.

The odds are stacked against Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi but the Italian is keen for a better performance: “We are not a big, big team – but we are not what we showed in Rome.

“We had the same chances to score at Roma but Roma deserved to win the game. I hope we can be better physically and we play with freedom mentally."

Here's nine things we spotted from Brighton's training this week... including a possible first Europa League start for Albion's £23m summer signing. Pictures courtesy Paul Hazlewood BHAFC

The Dutch defender looks in good shape ahead of Roma

1. JAn Paul van Hecke

The Dutch defender looks in good shape ahead of Roma Photo: BHAFC

Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey go through their warm-ups

2. Talented trio

Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey go through their warm-ups Photo: BHAFC

Carlos Belaba and Igor are pushing to start against Roma

3. Carlos Beleba

Carlos Belaba and Igor are pushing to start against Roma Photo: BHAFC

Skipper Lewis Dunk leads the formation

4. Come fly with me

Skipper Lewis Dunk leads the formation Photo: BHAFC

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonEuropa LeagueAmex StadiumSeagullsRomeAlbion