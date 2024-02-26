Brighton's £23m signing spotted in training ahead of Wolves as De Zerbi seeks Billy Gilmour alternative - gallery

BREAKING
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the FA Cup clash at Wolves
By Derren Howard
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:22 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 15:59 GMT

Brighton will be without midfielder Billy Gilmour for their FA Cup fifth round tie at Wolves this Wednesday night.

The Scotland international was dismissed in the second half of Brighton’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Everton last Saturday following his challenge on Amadou Onana.

Gilmour received a straight red card – the first of his senior career – and will now miss the trip to Molineux, as well as the next two league matches against Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “Billy is a unique player. We have only one playmaker in our squad and he is Billy Gilmour.”

The Brighton squad were pictured in training today and spotted were two alternatives who could take Gilmour’s place at the heart of the Albion midfield (pictures courtesy of Paul Hazlewood BHAFC)...

Vincenzo Teresa and Marcattilio Marcattilii keep a close eye on training

1. Look out

The Dutch defender could make his first start since last December

2. Back in the frame

Pervis Estupinan will look to find his best form at Wolves

3. Body swerve Perv

Brighton winger Simon Adingra will be a threat to the Wolves rear guard

4. Simon says

