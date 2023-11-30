Brighton's £30 million striker makes penalty vow ahead of AEK Athens clash
The 22-year-old swapped Watford for Albion in the summer for £30 million and since then he has scored eight goals in 18 matches, two of which came in the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Half of the goals he has scored this season have come in the Seagulls' four Europa League games, with the Brazilian currently the top scorer in the competition.
Five of the eight goals the former Fluminense starlet has scored this term have come from the spot and now he has explained why he thrives in those pressure-cooker moments.
"I missed one in Brazil but here I am very happy taking penalties. The coach gave me confidence to take them, I have the confidence to take them and I am very happy to score. I will try and continue to score from the penalty spot," he said on Wednesday.
"I think everyone knows the first season is difficult after changing to a new team but the players and staff at Brighton have helped me a lot to do my best on the pitch. Now I have to keep doing what I have to do on the pitch."
Pedro, who has scored all eight of his penalty efforts in English football, bagged a brace against AEK in Brighton's 3-2 defeat to the Greek side at the Amex back in October and he is very much aware of the threat they pose ahead of Thursday's clash.
"I know they are a very strong, physical team. The first game was tough but we have learned from that. We have to see where we can improve and be ready for tomorrow," he added.