Brighton's £30m ace recognised alongside Arsenal and Chelsea stars for top award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton ace Joao Pedro rubs shoulders with the best in player of the year award

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton’s Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro joined the likes of Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier League with the Seagulls as the South American scored 20 goals in all competitions following his £30m move from Watford to Brighton last summer. The Brazilian's form earned him his international debut in November 2023.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is also on the shortlist. They are joined by Mainoo’s Old Trafford team-mate Alejandro Garnacho and Michael Olise, who had a fine season for Crystal Palace and has since joined Bayern Munich.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion impressed in the Premier League last season

Chelsea duo Lauren James and Aggie Beever-Jones are up for the Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City’s Khiara Keating and Jess Park are also shortlisted along with Maya Le Tissier of Manchester United and Grace Clinton, who excelled after joining Tottenham on loan from United.

The winners will be announced at the PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester on August 20.