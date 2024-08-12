Brighton's £30m ace recognised alongside Arsenal and Chelsea stars for top award
Brighton’s Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro joined the likes of Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
Pedro enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier League with the Seagulls as the South American scored 20 goals in all competitions following his £30m move from Watford to Brighton last summer. The Brazilian's form earned him his international debut in November 2023.
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is also on the shortlist. They are joined by Mainoo’s Old Trafford team-mate Alejandro Garnacho and Michael Olise, who had a fine season for Crystal Palace and has since joined Bayern Munich.
Chelsea duo Lauren James and Aggie Beever-Jones are up for the Women’s Young Player of the Year award.
Manchester City’s Khiara Keating and Jess Park are also shortlisted along with Maya Le Tissier of Manchester United and Grace Clinton, who excelled after joining Tottenham on loan from United.
The winners will be announced at the PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester on August 20.
