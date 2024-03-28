Roberto De Zerbi directs training at Brighton this week ahead of Sunday's clash at LiverpoolRoberto De Zerbi directs training at Brighton this week ahead of Sunday's clash at Liverpool
Roberto De Zerbi directs training at Brighton this week ahead of Sunday's clash at Liverpool

Brighton's £30m star spotted in full-training after 8 game absence hours before Liverpool clash – gallery

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 28th Mar 2024, 09:47 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 10:18 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action this Sunday at Liverpool. The Seagulls flew home from their international break and preparations are well and truly under-way ahead of the 2pm Sunday showdown at title-chasing Liverpool. Albion are eighth in the Premier League and pushing for European qualification once again with 10 matches of the season remaining. Liverpool are second in the table and are locked in the three-way battle for the title, with Arsenal and Man City. The match will see Brighton come up against their former midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has impressed at Anfield following his £30m move from the Seagulls last summer. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has also been linked with a move to Liverpool as current boss Jurgen Klopp will step-down at the end of the season.

Here’s some key moments we spotted from Brighton’s training session this week – including a return for their brilliant Brazilian (pictures courtesy BHAFC)

Carlos Beleba can be a key man in the midfield battle at Anfield. Looked impressive just prior to the international break

1. King Carlos

Carlos Beleba can be a key man in the midfield battle at Anfield. Looked impressive just prior to the international break Photo: BHAFC

Ansu Fati has a spring in his step ahead of the showdown with Liverpool

2. Tip toes

Ansu Fati has a spring in his step ahead of the showdown with Liverpool Photo: BHAFC

Jason Steele could get the nod for Anfield ahead of Bart Verbruggen

3. Man of Steele

Jason Steele could get the nod for Anfield ahead of Bart Verbruggen Photo: BHAFC

Igor Julio is quick from the blocks ahead of the trip to Liverpool

4. Sprint to it

Igor Julio is quick from the blocks ahead of the trip to Liverpool Photo: BHAFC

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolBrightonPremier LeagueJurgen KloppAlbionMan CityArsenal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.