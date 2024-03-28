Brighton's £30m star spotted in full-training after 8 game absence hours before Liverpool clash – gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action this Sunday at Liverpool. The Seagulls flew home from their international break and preparations are well and truly under-way ahead of the 2pm Sunday showdown at title-chasing Liverpool. Albion are eighth in the Premier League and pushing for European qualification once again with 10 matches of the season remaining. Liverpool are second in the table and are locked in the three-way battle for the title, with Arsenal and Man City. The match will see Brighton come up against their former midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has impressed at Anfield following his £30m move from the Seagulls last summer. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has also been linked with a move to Liverpool as current boss Jurgen Klopp will step-down at the end of the season.