Brighton's £50m sale and ex-Leeds United star agrees major new contract with Premier League title chasers

Ben White has impressed at Arsenal after his £50m move from Brighton

Former Brighton defender Ben White is set to sign a bumper new deal with Arsenal.

White, 26, left the Seagulls in 2021 for £50m and joined the Gunners on a contract that ran until June 2026.

The versatile defender has impressed for Mikel Arteta’s men and was a key figure in their surprise title challenge last season. He has continued his fine form this term as Arsenal are locked in a three-way battle with Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title – and earlier this week advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Ben White new deal at Arsenal will be valid until June 2028 and it will also include an option to extend the contract until 2029. Both Tomiyasu and White have signed their new contracts, waiting for it to be announced.”

White joined Brighton as a youth player in 2014 after being released by Southampton. He progressed through the ranks at the Seagulls and had successful loans at Newport, Peterborough and then Leeds United.

Leeds were keen to sign White for the 2020-21 season and Brighton reportedly rejected multiple bids of £20m and above. White went on to enjoy an impressive first season in the Premier League under Graham Potter with Brighton, before securing his transfer to the Emirates.