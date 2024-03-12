Brighton's £7m ace makes Man United and Liverpool goal claim ahead of Roma

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jakub Moder believes Brighton have the firepower to still progress in the Europa League despite their 4-0 first leg defeat in Rome.

The Seagulls were soundly beaten in the Italian capital last Thursday as goals from Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante saw Roma to a comfortable victory.

Brighton though did have their chances at the Stadio Olimpico as they hit the post through Simon Adingra's defelcted cross and Danny Welbeck also had two very good opportunities saved by Mile Svilar.

Carlos Baleba and Jakub Moder of Brighton celebrate at the end of the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest

The odds are clearly stacked against the Seagulls progressing from the round of 16 but Moder – who made his first Premier League start since March 2022 against Nottingham Forest last Sunday – feels Albion are capable of scoring against the best.

“It’s obviously going to be a very difficult night for us, especially after the 4-0 defeat in Rome," said the Poland international, who joined Albion for around £7m in 2020 from Lech Poznan.

"But we have to believe that we can score four goals. As Roma scored four goals, we can also score four goals. So we keep that belief and we go on Thursday and try to win 4-0.

“We created chances [in the first leg]. Danny Welbeck had two chances, great saves from the Roma keeper, and we also could have defended a couple of goals [better].