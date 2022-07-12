Brighton's £8m midfield star misses Portugal pre-season training camp with injury

Kacper Kozlowski has missed Brighton's preseason training camp in Portugal ahead of their season opening fixture against Manchester United

Albion midfield star Kacper Kozlowski has missed the summer preseason training camp in Portugal due to injury.

The Poland international did not travel with Graham Potter’s squad due to a ‘minor thigh injury.’

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kozlowski, who was substituted during the preseason friendly draw against Union SG last Saturday, will continue his recovery and preseason preparations at the cub’s training ground.

Kozlowski joined Brighton last January for £8m from Pogon Szczecin and is contracted with Albion until June 2026.

He spent last season on loan at Union but the 18-year is expected to challenge for place in the Potter’s matchday squads this season.

Brighton’s next friendly is at Reading on July 23, followed by Espanyol at the Amex on July 30.