Brighton's £9m star signing pushing for first start at Fulham after 34-game absence
Brighton’s Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso is pushing to be in the starting XI at Fulham this Saturday.
Enciso, who joined Brighton for around £9m from Libertad on a four-year deal in 2022, is back following a serious knee injury sustained at Wolves last August.
Two operations and a lengthy rehabilitation period followed as the 20-year-old battled back to full-fitness.
Enciso made his return as a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Everton last Saturday and he also came off the bench in the closing stages of the 1-0 FA Cup fifth round loss at Wolves on Wednesday.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will be mindful not to push Enciso too hard, too soon – especially with the upcoming Europa League clash with Roma this Thursday – but the attacker is in the frame to start at Fulham this Saturday.
De Zerbi has a number of injury concern to attacking players, which could see Enciso – who sealed Brighton’s place in this season’s Europa League with his goal of the season strike against Man City last term – play a key role at Craven Cottage.
“Enciso is a top player,” said De Zerbi last week. “ He is young but the most important part is that he is a big talent and a big player. My expectation from Julio is very big. I would like him to help us to win the Europa League.
"I don't want to know the age of the player, I want to see quality, personality, courage, energy... and other things are not my business.
“Physical condition is important in football but more important is motivation. I think Julio has more motivation than other players in our squad.”