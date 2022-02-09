Brighton's remarkable net spend over past decade compared to Crystal Palace, West Ham, Southampton and Leeds

Brighton's rise to the Premier League and maintaining their top flight status has been a carefully planned operation.

Albion - financed by chairman and owner Tony Bloom - were promoted to the top flight in April 2017 under then manager Chris Hughton.

Careful management and shrewd signings in the first two seasons saw them avoid relegation under Hughton before Graham Potter took the reigns in 2019.

Albion once again flirted with relegation for Potter's first two seasons in charge but this year they have progressed as a club and are ninth in the Premier League.

The much stated aim is to be a an established top 10 Premier League club.

Investment in players such as Adam Webster, Neal Maupay, Leo Trossard, Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder and Marc Cucurella have all helped, along with Potter's progressive coaching style.

Brighton have also made some high profile sales with Ben White's record £50m exit to Arsenal last summer the most eye-catching. Dan Burn also departed in January for £13m and Albion are send to have turned down a £35m bid from Aston Villa for star midfielder Yves Bissouma on deadline day.

Finances and how Premier clubs club buy, sell and reinvest have never been more important which each club striving to make their £ work harder than the next.

CIES Football Observatory has released data over the net spend from club’s across Premier League over the past decade.

CIES Football Observatory sate: "Gathered with the greatest care through the cross-checking of all possible sources, whether official or unofficial, the data includes eventual add-on fees included in the deals, regardless of their actual payment.

"Within the limits of available information, incomes deriving from sell-on fees are also taken into account."

Here's how Albion's net spend compares with their Premier League rivals. Scroll down and click through.

