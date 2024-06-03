Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a five-year contract.

In what is the third permanent managerial appointment since Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium bought the club two years ago, former Leicester boss Maresca has been installed in place of Mauricio Pochettino, who left by mutual consent last month.

Brighton however continue their search for a new manager, with their former boss and ex-Chelsea manager, Graham Potter the leading contender. Potter enjoyed the decent seasons at Brighton before heading to Chelsea in September 2022. The manner of his exit and the fact that a number of Albion’s key backroom staff went with Potter to Stamford Bridge annoyed many Brighton fans.

Graham Potter has been linked with a return to Brighton

Potter remains under consideration by Brighton who are 16 days into their new manager search, having parted company with previous boss Roberto De Zerbi on the final day of last season.

Under the Maresca leadership, Leicester secured an immediate Premier League return a year after being relegated, and he steps in at Stamford Bridge following another turbulent season in which the club spent much of the campaign in mid-table.

The team recovered to win their final five games of the season and earn a place in the Europa Conference League, but it was not enough to keep Pochettino in his job, with the Argentinian leaving two days after the final league game having failed to reach agreement with the hierarchy over the scope of his role at the club.

Maresca will be the sixth coach to have managed the first team since Boehly assumed control.