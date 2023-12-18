Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi sends classy message to Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer after cardiac arrest
The 29-year-old collapsed at the Vitality Stadium and was immediately tended to by paramedics and staff on the pitch before later being taken to hospital where he was described as "alert and responsive".
After the match was abandoned, the club asked for patience and understanding from fans and the media while the Welsh international underwent scans and tests.
Following Albion's 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, head coach De Zerbi sent a classy message to the defender.
"These are the important things. We are all very sad. We hope he can come back very soon. Thinking of his family. Things are more important in football than the results," said the Italian.
After Saturday’s game was called off, both sets of players came out onto the pitch to applaud the fans, with Luton manager Rob Edwards visibly upset.
Lockyer had heart surgery earlier this year after he collapsed in his side's play-off final against Coventry City. He was subsequently given the all-clear to return to playing in June.