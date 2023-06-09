Brighton's second and third summer signing set to be confirmed – announcement expected

Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to add to their squad this summer as they prepare for Europa League football next season

Brighton and Hove Albion hope to add two players to their squad in the coming days. It’s a vital summer of transfers for Roberto De Zerbi’s team as they try to adapt to the loss of Alexis Mac Allister, who yesterday completed his move to Liverpool on a five-year contract.

Albion received a reported £35m for Mac Allister with up to another £20m potentially arriving in add-ons. Brighton are also bracing themselves for incoming bids for their other star midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea. Transfer talk ramped up yesterday afternoon on Caicedo as Arsenal – who had a £70m bid for the midfielder rejected last January – are expected to return in the coming days with a similar or improved offer.

Losing both players is a tough loss for Brighton but they have to not only replace but also strengthen as De Zerbi is determined to be competitive on all four fronts next season as Albion compete in the Europa, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add to his squad as they prepare for European football

The club have already surpassed their transfer record as they brought in Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro from Watford for £30m. Pedro’s power, skill and eye for goal will add a new dynamic to De Zerbi’s attack but the Italian has stressed the importance of doing further business this summer.

Next order of business is Liverpool midfielder James Milner. The 37-year-old has all-but agreed to move to Brighton and is believed to be putting the final touches on his free transfer move to the south coast. Milner, who has 61 England caps, had eight successful seasons at Anfield and will bring a huge amount of experience as they embark on their first foray into Europe. His ability to play in a number of positions will also prove useful to De Zerbi, as will Milner’s positive influence on the many talented youngsters at Brighton.

The third player tipped to arrive is German midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud. The 27-year-old set to be announced and will arrive on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund. Dahoud is technically gifted player and will help to cushion of the blow of losing Mac Allister to Liverpool. Both players are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

