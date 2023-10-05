Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton are known for style but in the South of France, within the intensity of the Vélodrome, they held on to their Europa League dream with sheer force of will.

Two down to Gennaro Gattuso’s team after 20 minutes Brighton were wobbling and thoughts turned to a repeat of the 6-1 Premier League shallacking they took at Aston Villa just four days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberto De Zerbi’s team needed something, anything from the game after they lost their opening Group B clash 3-2 to AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium two weeks ago. And second half goals from Pascal Gross – who was excellent on his return from injury – and a penalty from Joao Pedro cancelled out quickfire goals from Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba and Jordan Veretout.

Years of investment, planning and building from the lower reaches League One propelled Albion to lofty occasions like these but their night was unravelling before it really had a chance to start. The best moment in Brighton’s history has unfortunately coincided with some of the most patchy form seen since De Zerbi took charge just over a year ago. It’s now five goals conceded in two Europa League matches and 20 in all-competitions this season – the highest from any Premier League so far.

"I want to be honest,” said De Zerbi after the match. “We're not playing well. It's a very tough period for us. It's difficult for us to show our quality. But it's important playing with heart, with passion. The reaction (from 2-0 down) was incredible."

But the fans who made the trip for their first ever European away day witnessed something quite remarkable. Many of the travelling fans were already discombobulated in unfamiliar surroundings as flight delays saw them miss the two Marseille goals. Brighton chairman Tony Bloom even delivered an inflight announcement and then chartered coaches to get the delayed Seagull supporters from the airport as quickly as possible – a classy touch from the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marseille though are used to the grand European stage and took the lead after 19 minutes through Mbemba, slotting the ball home unmarked from 12 yards after being set up by a low cross from Jonathan Clauss. It was then two within a minute of their first goal, Veretout finishing with a shot that goalkeeper Jason Steele may have saved after a rare defensive howler from Lewis Dunk.

Brighton's Brazilian striker Joao Pedro (L) celebrates after scoring a penalty during the UEFA Europa League Group B first leg football match at Olympique de Marseille

The Seagulls thought they had a way back into the match as Ukraine ref Mykola Balakin checked the pitchside monitor on 27 minutes and awarded the penalty due to a handball in the box. The VAR decision was then reversed as Jan Paul van Hecke was deemed to have fouled the defender.

Brighton finally settled and had a better finish to the half. Ansu Fati's smart header from Mo Dahoud's nicely weighted pass drew a fine save from Pau Lopez. The Spanish goalkeepr was then called upon to deny Danny Welbeck as the experienced striker was put through by Joel Veltman. Welbeck really should have scored, or at the very least squared it to Fati who was wide open.

Solly March also scuffed a more difficult chance wide, which only served to encourage the Seagulls after the break. De Zerbi's team continued to play with intent and they deservedly pulled one back as Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back for Pascal Gross and the German's first-time finish found the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton then equalised from the penalty spot after Lamptey – possibly Brighton’s best player on the night – was tripped by Clauss, and substitute Joao Pedro stepped up to slot the ball past Lopez.