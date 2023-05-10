Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton's staggering injuries and games missed record - compared to Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Premier League title chasers Arsenal this Sunday with a number of injury concerns

By Derren Howard
Published 10th May 2023, 10:15 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has had a number of injury issues this seasonBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has had a number of injury issues this season
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has had a number of injury issues this season

It’s set to be a testing end to the season for Brighton as they continue their quest for European qualification. Roberto De Zerbi continues to see his options limited and injuries and fatigue start to take hold at the worst possible moment. The Seagulls have just five matches remaining this campaign – starting at Arsenal this Sunday – and will look to hit back following their painful 5-1 home loss to Everton last time out. The defeat also came at a cost as winger Solly March, who has been so influential this season, sustained a hamstring injury having been introduced as a second half substitute. March joined Adam Lallana (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Joel Veltman (hamstring) Jeremy Sarmiento (foot) on the list of the walking wounded, while Pascal Gross (knock) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) have all had their problems of late. Ferguson was used from the bench against Everton and is set to play a key role in the run-in as Brighton look to secure European football for the first time.

Here, according to research conducted by casino guide Casinoarabi.io, are the Premier League teams who have suffered the most injuries and missed the most amount of games with injury.

