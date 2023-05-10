Brighton's staggering injuries and games missed record - compared to Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa

It’s set to be a testing end to the season for Brighton as they continue their quest for European qualification. Roberto De Zerbi continues to see his options limited and injuries and fatigue start to take hold at the worst possible moment. The Seagulls have just five matches remaining this campaign – starting at Arsenal this Sunday – and will look to hit back following their painful 5-1 home loss to Everton last time out. The defeat also came at a cost as winger Solly March, who has been so influential this season, sustained a hamstring injury having been introduced as a second half substitute. March joined Adam Lallana (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Joel Veltman (hamstring) Jeremy Sarmiento (foot) on the list of the walking wounded, while Pascal Gross (knock) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) have all had their problems of late. Ferguson was used from the bench against Everton and is set to play a key role in the run-in as Brighton look to secure European football for the first time.