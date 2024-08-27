Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton completed the £25m signing of midfielder Matt O’Riley from Celtic to take their summer spend to around £200m.

It’s been an historic transfer window for the Seagulls and the capture of O’Riley adds further to the midfield options available to Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

The German said: “He plays a very specialist position; he is very good at occupying and attacking the right space. He likes making deep runs, and know when to attack at the right time.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has seen plenty of players arrive this summer

“He enjoys getting forward and attacking the opponent's penalty area, but he also has a good defensive instinct. That balance makes him special. He is a great character, and has a good ambition to succeed and that's something which is very important for us.”

Here’s Albion’s massive spend in the full – plus the next two players expected to exit before deadline…

Mats Weiffer - in: The Dutch international midfielder arrived from Feyenoord for £25m.

Yankuba Minteh - in: The exciting attacker joined from Newcastle for around £35m.

Brajan Gruda - in: The Germany under-21 international was drafted in from Mainz for £25m.

Matt O'Riley - in: After lengthy talks Brighton finally confirmed the £25m signing of the Denmark international.

Amario Cozier-Duberry - in: The talented youngster joined on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal this summer.

Georginio Rutter - in: Brighton smashed their transfer record to land the French attacker from Leeds United for £40m.

Malick Yalcouyé - in: The 18-year-old central midfield ace signed from IFK Goteborg for around £6m.

Ibrahim Osman - in: Brighton splashed out £16m to land the Ghana winger from Nordsjælland. He has since move on loan to Feyenoord.

Diego Gomez - next in: The Paraguay midfield ace is expected to join from Inter Miami for around £12m. He is though expected to stay with Miami until January.

Deniz Undav - out: The Germany international striker left Albion to join Stuttgart for around £30m after a complex and lengthy transfer exit.

Pascal Gross - out: The 33-year-old Germany international joined Borussia Dortmuind for around £6m. Albion legend!

Billy Gilmour - next out: The Scotland international is said to be very close to sealing his £15m to Napoli.

Mark O'Mahony – next out: The young Ireland striker is set to seal his season loan switch to Portsmouth.