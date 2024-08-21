Albion have made some major moves in the transfer market this summer – with more signings expected to arrive. So far this window Albion have brought in Georginio Rutter from Leeds United for £40m, Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle for £35m, while midfielder Mats Wieffer signed from Feyenoord for £25m.

German attacking midfielder Brajan Gruda arrived from Mainz last week in a £25m deal, adding to the £16m they paid to Danish team FC Nordsjalland for Ibrahim Osman, who has since joined Feyenoord on loan. Another £6m was spent on talented young midfielder Malick Yalcouyé and the Seagulls remain in the running to land Matt O'Riley from Celtic for around £25m and Turkey left back Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Fenerbahce for £25m.

Brighton also maintain a strong interest in Paraguay’s Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, who is said to be close to joining for £12m. On the outgoing front, Pascal Gross left for boyhood club Borussia Dortmund for £6m, striker Deniz Undav finally sealed his complex move to Stuttgart for £30m and Billy Gilmour is on the cusp on joining Napoli for around £15m.

After a remarkable window for Brighton, here’s how Fabian Hurzeler’s strongest XI could look this season…

1 . Fabian Huerzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has plenty of attacking options after the club's summer spend Photo: Jan Kruger

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Netherlands No 1 is expected to be first choice for Hurzeler ahead of Jason Steele once he returns from an unspecified injury. Should be available after the international break. Photo: Bryn Lennon

3 . Jack Hinshelwood - RB The academy graduate could get the nod at right back ahead of Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman once everyone is fit. Photo: Jan Kruger