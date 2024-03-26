Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion will hope for fresh faces in the summer transfer windowRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion will hope for fresh faces in the summer transfer window
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion will hope for fresh faces in the summer transfer window

Brighton's stunning starting XI next season if rumours are true with Caicedo and Mac Allister finally replaced - gallery

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 15:27 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion are no doubt already very well prepared for the upcoming summer transfer window. The Seagulls, who are currently eighth in the Premier League and pushing for Europe once more, have already been linked with a number of talents both home and abroad. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi was keen to bolster his squad in the previous window as injuries and the demands of the Premier League and Europa League stretched his squad to the limit. De Zerbi also lost the midfield talents of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, who moved on Liverpool and Chelsea respectively. The recruitment team will no doubt have targeted some talented youngsters as well as some experience who can help the first team imediately next season.

Here's a look at a Brighton XI for next season if rumours are true – including a prolific goal scoring midfielder

A solid first season in the Premier League for the £16m Netherlands international and expected to improve further next term

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

A solid first season in the Premier League for the £16m Netherlands international and expected to improve further next term Photo: Steve Bardens

Another season hindered by injuries but promising signs the former Chelsea man is returning to peak fitness can deliver on his potential

2. Tariq Lamptey - RB

Another season hindered by injuries but promising signs the former Chelsea man is returning to peak fitness can deliver on his potential Photo: Mike Hewitt

The skipper continues to be the foundation this team is built upon. Albion's most important player.

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper continues to be the foundation this team is built upon. Albion's most important player. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Netherlands defender has been one of Albion's most consistent performers this term and looks a future captain

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The Netherlands defender has been one of Albion's most consistent performers this term and looks a future captain Photo: Mike Hewitt

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueBrightonEuropa LeagueEuropeSeagullsLiverpoolChelsea