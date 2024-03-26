Brighton's stunning starting XI next season if rumours are true with Caicedo and Mac Allister finally replaced - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion are no doubt already very well prepared for the upcoming summer transfer window. The Seagulls, who are currently eighth in the Premier League and pushing for Europe once more, have already been linked with a number of talents both home and abroad. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi was keen to bolster his squad in the previous window as injuries and the demands of the Premier League and Europa League stretched his squad to the limit. De Zerbi also lost the midfield talents of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, who moved on Liverpool and Chelsea respectively. The recruitment team will no doubt have targeted some talented youngsters as well as some experience who can help the first team imediately next season.