The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League with five wins, two loses and a draw from their first eight fixtures. Roberto De Zerbi’s team have impressed at the sharp end with a league-high of 21 goals, as they have outscored the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle. But shipping goals at the other end has become a problem as they are yet to keep a clean sheet this term and have conceded 16 – with only the bottom three teams Burnley, Sheffield United and Bournemouth leaking more. De Zerbi’s men have also had to juggle the demands of Europa League football alongside their league campaign. They suffered a disappointing 3-2 home loss to AEK Athens in their first Group B fixture and then fought back from 2-0 in Marseille to gain their first European point with a 2-2 draw. The start of the season also saw Brighton exit the Carabao Cup at the first attempt as new signings Bart Verbruggen, Carlos Baleba, Igor Julio and Ansu Fati all featured in the 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.