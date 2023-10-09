Brighton and Hove Albion can now take stock of their season so far as the Premier League season pauses for the international break
The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League with five wins, two loses and a draw from their first eight fixtures. Roberto De Zerbi’s team have impressed at the sharp end with a league-high of 21 goals, as they have outscored the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle. But shipping goals at the other end has become a problem as they are yet to keep a clean sheet this term and have conceded 16 – with only the bottom three teams Burnley, Sheffield United and Bournemouth leaking more. De Zerbi’s men have also had to juggle the demands of Europa League football alongside their league campaign. They suffered a disappointing 3-2 home loss to AEK Athens in their first Group B fixture and then fought back from 2-0 in Marseille to gain their first European point with a 2-2 draw. The start of the season also saw Brighton exit the Carabao Cup at the first attempt as new signings Bart Verbruggen, Carlos Baleba, Igor Julio and Ansu Fati all featured in the 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.
Eight new players arrived in total in the previous transfer window and here’s how they have rated so far for De Zerbi’s team...
1.
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (R) high-fives Joao Pedro after an impressive display against Liverpool Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. Bart Verbruggen - 6
The young Dutch goalkeeper joined from Anderlecht for around £16m and has made five appearances and conceded eight goals. His four PL outings have all been at the Amex, with his one away appearance coming at Chelsea in the Carabao. The 21-year-old looks a good shot stopper, commands his box well but has made a few howlers with his distribution, including the one against Liverpool last time out. Huge potential, continues to be rotated with Jason Steele but looks a sound investment for the future. Photo: Mike Stobe
3. Igor Julio - 5
Struggled in his outings against AEK Athens and Chelsea in the Carabao. Played better alongside Lewis Dunk against Liverpool but seemed to sustain an injury in the second half which is hopefully not too serious. Arrived for £15m from Fiorentina and still in the very early stages of his Brighton career. Some promising signs but also much to work on as he adapts to De Zerbi's style. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. James Milner - 6
The 37-year-old has made six appearances but picked up an injury in the Europa League match against AEK and has not featured since. The free transfer arrival can play in a variety of positions and will no doubt prove his worth on and off the pitch throughout the season. Photo: Mike Hewitt